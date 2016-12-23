China names new Minister of Finance

09 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The Chinese government has named Xiao Jie, the deputy secretary general of the Chinese State Council, as its new Minister of Finance replacing Lou Jiwei, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Mr. Lou, aged 65, was the former chairman and chief executive officer of the China Investment Corp (CIC), the country’s investment vehicle with over US$810 billion in total AUM, between 2008 and 2013. He then succeeded Xie Xuren as Minister of Finance in March 2013.

However, the CIC’s performance was criticised under Mr. Lou’s leadership, and according to the National Audit Office, the institution made 12 overseas investments that faced losses or potential losses due to dereliction and a lack of post-investment management during his tenure.

Mr. Xiao, who is originally from the Northeast province of Liaoning in China, spent about two decades at the finance ministry and was appointed head of China’s State Administration of Taxation in 2007.

The move is widely perceived as not being one that will affect the country’s economic measures. ANZ Banking Group Chief Greater China Economist Raymond Yeung commented that the appointment could facilitate tax reform efforts as Mr. Xiao has a deep understanding of the country’s tax system.

China’s targeted GDP growth for 2016 stands at 6.5% to 7%, following a 6.9% growth last year – the lowest recorded since 1991. China’s economy grew by 6.7% in the period between July to September this year, the same as in the first two quarters.