New strategy to address deficiencies in Hong Kong’s MPF system

13 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) of Hong Kong says that the soon-to-be-launched Default Investment Strategy (DIS) will help strengthen retirement protection for members of the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), emphasising that its design will help to strengthen retirement protection for its members.

Philip Tsai

Speaking at the 2017 MPF Awards Dinner on March 9 in Hong Kong, which were co-organised by Asia Asset Management and MPF Ratings, Philip Tsai, non-executive director of the MPFA, noted that since the inception of the MPF 16 years ago, it has achieved a net annualised return of 3.2%, which is almost 80% more than the corresponding inflation rate of 1.8% over the same period up to January 2017.

“Meanwhile, total MPF assets are on the rise. As of January this year, the system had accumulated a total of HK$673 billion (US$86.6 million) – 21% of which, or approximately HK$140 billion, was sourced from investment returns,” he remarked. “Despite this considerable achievement, the system still attracts criticism on matters such as high fee structures, low returns, and excessive fund choices for its members. As such, the MPFA is determined to make the system better to address all these concerns.”

One of the ways to improve the system is with the DIS, pointed out Mr. Tsai. Under the initiative, he claimed MPF members’ benefits would be invested automatically in accordance with the DIS if they do not give their trustees any specific instruction in regard to their investments.

“The DIS is scheduled to be launched on April 1, which is a major reform of the MPF system. The DIS standardises the default investment arrangement amongst all the MPF schemes. It’s a long-term investment strategy that has been designed primarily for scheme members that are not interested or do not know how to manage their MPF contributions,” Mr. Tsai explained. He also added that the DIS aims to address public concerns about the difficulties of selecting MPF funds as well as its high fees. At the same time, he remarked that the DIS would provide scheme members better protection for their retirement savings.

“We believe that the automatic, age-dependent, de-risking approach of the DIS along with a fee cap of 0.95% will benefit all the members. It will assist them in managing the long-term risks associated with investment in MPF savings for 40 years on average, during which the savings might be exposed to multiple investment and market cycles. While the investment returns are subject to market fluctuations, fees are known in advance,” he commented.