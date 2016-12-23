Hong Kong government addresses complexities of developing a multi-pillar retirement scheme

11 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

Senior officials of the Hong Kong government and the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority (MPFA) have highlighted the challenges of building a comprehensive multi-pillar retirement scheme to address the needs of an increasingly ageing population in the territory.

Speaking at an annual forum co-hosted by the MPFA, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS) in Hong Kong on November 9, MPFA Chairman Dr. David Wong remarked that pensions and retirement savings is an issue of utmost importance all around the world. “The forum confronts many aspects of a broad challenge that all jurisdictions represented here have to grapple with – how to provide income security for the elderly in an increasingly ageing world,” he said.

Dr. Wong added that global retirement regimes must remain committed to the principle of private contribution pension systems. This means they must operate within a system of shared responsibility, which includes government support, community and social support, and other private savings. Dr. Wong singled out some of the issues that currently face retirement systems in Hong Kong and globally, for example, how to strike an appropriate balance between public and privately-funded retirement income, how to get maximum private pension coverage for the population, how to design systems that can produce adequate savings outcomes, as well as how to provide private pensions in a way that is not overly expensive to members.

In her keynote speech, Carrie Lam, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, spoke on the topic “Making the Pension Pillars Work Better in Hong Kong”, during which she said that the challenges being faced by policymakers in making the multi-pillar retirement protection system adopted in Hong Kong work better could be summarised in terms of affordability, sustainability, equity and comprehensive protection. She further emphasised that the government would have to be prudent in outlining its retirement protection initiatives in anticipation of a projected structural fiscal deficit in the 2029/30 financial year.

“Confronted by these challenges, policymakers have to adhere to guiding principles in finding solutions. In this case, our multi-pillar retirement protection system is built upon the key principle that caring for the elderly is a responsibility to be shared by individuals, families and the community. For our system to be sustainable in the long run, it should continue to encourage private savings among those able and willing to work so that public resources can be targeted to those in need. The Government should play a crucial role in making each of the pillars, namely the social security pillar, the in-kind support pillar, the voluntary savings pillar and the MPF pillar, work better,” Ms. Lam pointed out.

Also speaking at the event was Matthew Cheung, secretary for labour and welfare of the HKSAR Government, who noted that the government’s over-arching strategies for population ageing would go beyond a comprehensive review of the territory’s retirement protection system. “In charting our way forward in preparing Hong Kong for a fast ageing community, we will leave no stone unturned in building community consensus and devising pragmatic, sustainable and viable solutions. This is a mammoth task but we believe that we shall overcome,” he said.