No correlation between higher fees and investment returns, says Hong Kong’s MPFA

25 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

Higher Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) management fees do not necessarily guarantee higher returns, says Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA); adding there is room to lower the fees to less than 1%.

In a new MPFA report, which reviews the changes to the MPF’s fund expense ratio (FER), it states that there is no evidence to suggest that a higher FER generates better investment performance. Instead, the report finds a negative correlation between FER and investment performance of mixed asset funds, bond funds and MPF conservative funds – meaning these investments charge a higher fee but generate lower returns.

“The administration cost, along with other costs, reduce the absolute return,” explains Darren McShane, chief regulation & policy officer and executive director at the MPFA. “The fees and cost all the way through the product chain have a real impact on reducing what investors can get.”

Since July 2007, the average FER of all MPF funds has dropped by 24%, and to a record low of 1.56% in October 2016. The number of funds with an FER of 1.25% or below in the MPF market has increased from 12 to 154 in the past eight years.

According to another MPFA study in 2012, administration costs accounted for more than 40% of FER, while 30% was allocated to investment management fees, and the remaining 20% went to miscellaneous charges and expenses.

Philip Tsai, non-executive director of the MPFA, sees room for further lowering the rate of FERs for the MPF to less than 1%, with the upcoming launch of the default investment strategy (DIS) for benchmarking.

DIS, which will be launched in April next year, is proposed to provide ready-made yet low-fee investment solutions with two fee-capped mixed assets constituent funds. The Core Accumulation Fund and the Age 65-Plus Fund are capped at not higher than 0.75% and 0.2% of its net asset value respectively, compared with the current average FER of MPF mixed assets funds at 1.72%.

“DIS can act as a benchmark for the industry on fee caps, and create more healthy competition and provide more choices in the market while lowering the fees,” says Mr. Tsai, adding however that time is still needed to drive down the current fees.

Since the passage of the DIS-related legislation in May this year, about 40 funds have lowered their management fees by as much as 55%, adds Cheng Yan Chee, chief corporate affairs officer and executive director of the MPFA.