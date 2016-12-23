OECD’s private pension boss delves into Asian pension issues

14 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam By David Macfarlane

As a two-day global forum on private pensions entitled Making Private Pensions Work Better drew to a halt on November 10, Pablo Antolin, principal economist and head of the private pension unit of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) financial affairs division, agreed to take on further questions from select Hong Kong media. The event was jointly organised by the OECD, Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors.

Pablo Antolin

Asia Asset Management (AAM) asked Mr. Antolin what the key retirement savings market developments were in Asia, to which he responded: “Asia is a huge market and each country is a different world in itself.”

He said the one thing that is common for all countries – not only in Asia but throughout the rest of the world – is how to provide adequate pensions given population ageing, low growth, a low-interest-rate environment, and the fact that these populations cannot make high contributions.

“At the end of the day, people need to contribute more and longer to achieve what they would like to have for retirement. And how to do that, or what policies need to be implemented to achieve that, is a common theme throughout the world,” he told AAM.

According to him, in Asia; Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are more focussed on how to design their pension systems as a whole, because basically their systems are designed for civil servants but are not fully-developed for their private sector workers – thus the issue for them is how to integrate and interact on this.

China, he pointed out, is also suffering from the same problems, plus the additional issue of having a huge population that is not yet in the system, which they have to include. He also notes that the PRC currently has one of the fastest ageing populations in the developing world.

Mr. Antolin added that countries like Japan and Korea share the same problems that all developed countries are facing i.e. a very high average population age. “They will have to adjust their systems in order to make them more physically and financially sustainable – which is the same problem that Europeans and Americans are encountering,” he warned.

“Then you have Singapore and Hong Kong, which share the same problems. Both have more developed systems than many other countries and they have to fine tune them, which is what they are now doing,” he remarked.

Balanced approach

Mr. Antolin, whose work covers issues related to the operation and regulation of funded retirement income systems, also spoke exclusively to AAM about the best approaches to designing a balanced public and private pension provision, particularly in Asia.

There are no best approaches in Asia or in any other OECD country, he explained. “This is because the starting point defines what you can do,” he told AAM. “You need to diversify the sources to finance retirement, which means you need to have public and private – pay-as-you-go and funded – meaning arrangements in which there are assets that back pensions.

“How much should the weight of the different types of pension be included in the mix of defined benefit and defined contributions etc.? That’s a political issue that each country has to decide on an individual basis,” he stated.

Mr. Antolin went on to say that ageing has a direct and straightforward impact on pay-as-you-go public systems, which creates tremendous fiscal sustainability.

“This also has an impact on pension arrangements with which they have assets backing their pension benefits – but it works indirectly; it works through the macro-economic impact that will affect returns and growth,” he claimed.

“The mechanisms are different, so it’s important to diversify,” Mr. Antolin asserted. “Private pensions and public pensions have to be designed together in an over-arching view of the system, and take into account that they are complementary to each other.”

“Then you are going to design and look to achieve the goals of the pension system whatever the goals may be – and there will be several goals, as countries rank their goals in different manners. They also have to take into account that saving for retirement has risks, and weigh-up how those risks can be addressed in the different combinations between public and private pension plans,” he concluded.