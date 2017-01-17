MPF Ratings announces its fifth annual ratings of Hong Kong’s MPF schemes

MPF Ratings Ltd (MPF Ratings), a provider of pension research views and opinions, has announced its fifth annual ratings of Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) schemes. MPF scheme sponsors eagerly anticipate the ratings as they uniquely consider the overall quality, not simply performance or fees, of MPF schemes awarding “Gold”, “Silver” and “Bronze” ratings to reflect the schemes’ overall value for money to members.

Francis Chung, MPF Ratings’ chairman, says the 2017 ratings were as difficult to assess as any other year; but added that the fifth year of ratings was a watershed anniversary. “Seemingly every year some schemes will be pleased, others disappointed. MPF Ratings’ objective is to raise standards and improve members’ MPF experience and as an independent provider, MPF Ratings stands by its views and opinions,” he remarks.

While announcing its ratings, Mr. Chung also took the opportunity to highlight continued improvement in the competitive landscape. With the Default Investment Scheme (DIS) being introduced; arguably the most significant change since the introduction of MPF; 2016 saw an unintended benefit that the market and media has either failed to identify or chosen to ignore; unprecedented innovation in engaging customers. “What sets apart the Gold and Silver rated schemes is usually a unique balance across performance, fees and overall service quality. For 2017 a significant differentiator was innovation; an unexpected benefit of DIS and the realisation that schemes needed to differentiate beyond performance and fees in an environment that is expected to show less product differentiation,” he points out.

Mr. Chung also thanked all the industry stakeholders that engaged with MPF Ratings throughout the ratings process including scheme providers, trustees and administrators, and various industry bodies, saying: “Engagement levels throughout the process is at its highest; reinforcing the ongoing willingness of MPF schemes to be scrutinised. Schemes receiving MPF Ratings’ Gold and Silver ratings can be justifiably proud of their assessments. By allowing MPF Ratings to verify the quality of services provided, the industry has demonstrated a level of transparency, which should continue to speak positively to the market place. It is our hope that, regardless of a scheme’s rating, schemes continue to strive to improve their offering; the ultimate beneficiary is after all the people of Hong Kong”.

The 2017 MPF Awards

For the fifth consecutive year, Asia Asset Management will be hosting MPF Ratings’ MPF Awards dinner, which culminates in the announcement of the 2017 MPF Scheme of the Year. Link Group has kindly agreed to once again sponsor this year’s event.

The 2017 MPF Awards gala dinner will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong.

This year’s ratings

2017 Gold Ratings: Gold-rated MPF schemes offer members the best value. These schemes are generally well regarded across all key assessment criteria.

BCT (MPF) Industry Choice

BEA (MPF) Value Scheme

China Life MPF Master Trust Scheme

Fidelity Retirement Master Trust

Invesco Strategic MPF Scheme

My Choice Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme

Principal MPF Scheme Series 600

Sun Life MPF Master Trust

Sun Life Rainbow MPF Scheme

2017 Silver Ratings: Silver-rated MPF schemes offer members good value for money. These schemes are generally well regarded across most key assessment criteria.

AIA MPF – Prime Value Choice

Allianz Global Investors MPF Plan

BCT (MPF) Pro Choice

BEA (MPF) Industry Scheme

BEA (MPF) Master Trust Scheme

BOC-Prudential Easy-Choice Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme

Manulife Global Select (MPF) Scheme

Principal MPF Scheme Series 800

2017 Bronze Ratings: Bronze-rated MPF schemes offer members fair value for money. These schemes are generally well regarded across only some key assessment criteria.