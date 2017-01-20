MPF Ratings announces 2017 MPF Award winners and short-listed finalists

20 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Following the recent release of MPF Ratings’ 2017 scheme ratings, MPF Ratings is pleased to announce the 2017 MPF Scheme of the Year finalists (2017 MPF Ratings’ Gold Schemes), 2017 Best New Innovators, 2017 Rising Stars, as well as, the other categories winners. All the awards are a direct result of MPF Ratings’ research process.

In addition, to celebrate MPF Ratings’ 5th year of public ratings, the firm has issued a special logo; awarded to schemes that have received a Gold Rating in each of the five years.

Asia Asset Management will once again host “The 2017 MPF Awards” gala dinner at the Island Shangri-La Hotel on the 9th of March 2017. The winner of Best New Innovation, Rising Star and the 2017 MPF Scheme of the Year will be announced during the “The 2017 MPF Awards” gala dinner.

MPF Ratings is pleased to announce the award categories; and within the categories – the winners and the short-listed finalists.

Winners and the short-listed finalists – please click here

For any questions or further queries, please contact Francis Chung on 2588 3409 or via email at francis.chung@mpfratings.com.hk.