MPF system needs to be re-examined

30 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong has been advised to overhaul its retirement regime and focus on motivating individuals to contribute more under its mandatory pension system to raise its adequacy ratio.

Speaking at a roundtable held by the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute, Dr. Stuart Leckie, founder and president of the Global Aging Institute, claims that the mandatory pension system in Hong Kong is being confronted with huge challenges in view of the territory’s growing ageing population and retirement insecurities.

“Although the retirement prospects for today’s more-affluent working generations are improving, they remain far from secure. Even after the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) – Hong Kong’s saving-based pension system – has matured, a large share of the workforce will remain vulnerable to hardship in old age,” says Dr. Leckie.

He points out that funded pension systems like the MPF – where workers’ contributions are saved and invested, and benefits paid out of the accumulated assets – are better suited to the needs of ageing societies compared to the pay-as-you-go systems, where current workers are taxed to pay for the benefits of current retirees. The United-Nations projects that the percentage of elderly citizens in Hong Kong will more than double from 15% in 2015 to 37% in 2050.

“At the macro level, funded pension systems can take the pressure off government budgets and help to maintain adequate rates of savings and investment. At the micro level, they can offer workers higher replacement rates than pay-as-you-go systems, at the same contribution rate,” says Dr. Leckie. However, he notes that the design parameters of the MPF undermines its adequacy and prevents it from realising its potential. Among the inadequacies of the MPF system include a contribution rate that is too low and administrative fees that are too high, both being issues that need to be addressed.

“Additionally, its lump-sum pay-outs leave retirees at risk of outliving their savings, [which] will need to be replaced,” he opines. He believes that the Hong Kong Government needs to do more to help today’s workers prepare for retirement, but says that individuals also play a critical role in income replacement, noting that lower-educated and lower-earning Hong Kongers are less likely to favour individual responsibility when it comes to saving for retirement.

“If the assets that they were accumulating in the MPF were more substantial, they would have more of a stake in the system and might be more inclined to support it,” Dr. Leckie explains, urging the government to facilitate this through subsidies or matching contributions that top up the MPF accounts of contributors – an approach to ensuring retirement-income adequacy for lower-income earners that now forms part of global best practice.

“Overall, we believe the time to act is now, while Hong Kong’s population is still relatively young. If policymakers defer [carrying out] significant actions [till later], it will only get more difficult to approve taxation [for retirement] and the ageing wave will wash over the government’s budgets for closing the scope of action,” Dr. Leckie concludes.