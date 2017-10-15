Hong Kong pension members more engaged with their portfolios

27 September 2017
By Hui Ching-hoo

Contributors to the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), Hong Kong’s compulsory retirement saving scheme, are increasingly engaged with their portfolios but are less aware of the investment performance, according to a gauge compiled by US asset manager Fidelity International.

The Fidelity MPF Readiness Index, which measures the level of awareness, understanding and engagement of contributors to their MPF accounts, climbed to 69.9 in 2017 from 69.1 in 2016, says KP Luk, Fidelity International’s head of Hong Kong defined contribution business.

The increase indicates more members are aware that MPF investments are important for their retirement, he says.

The index is based on data collected from a survey of over 1,000 MPF members between August 1 and August 14 this year.

“Although more members are reviewing their MPF portfolios more frequently, 80% [of respondents] still had no interactions with their MPF providers over the past 12 months,” Mr. Luk told reporters at a press conference in Hong Kong on September 26.

The understanding sub-index was up 1.9 points from last year to 73.9 while the awareness sub-index dropped 1.8 points to 82.6.

The engagement sub-index increased 1.6 points to 52.4, although Mr. Luk notes that the level is still relatively low compared to the other two sub-indexes.

He says 44% respondents answered that “they have no idea how their MPF investment performed last year”.

Mr. Luk urges MPF members to be more active in managing their portfolios.

According to him, the survey also found that many younger contributors underestimate the compounding effect of MPF accrued benefits.

In addition, he says just over half of respondents, or 54%, take inflation into consideration when planning for retirement.

“Inflation will reduce purchasing power and the value of retirement funds. Therefore, it’s important to factor in the potential impact of inflation as members allocate their investment portfolios and calculate the accrued benefits of their MPF accounts,” Mr. Luk says.

Established in 2000, the MPF scheme had a total net asset value of HK$745 billion (US$95.44 billion) as at June 2017.