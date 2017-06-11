Asian equity funds outperform among HK’s MPFs in first quarter

24 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

Asian equity funds outperformed other country or regional funds among Hong Kong’s mandatory provident funds (MPF) in the first quarter of 2017.

According to Hong Kong-based independent ratings firm MPF Ratings, Mass Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme’s Asian Pacific Equity Fund outperformed in the quarter, with a return rate of 14.85% between January 1 - March 31.

Principal MPF Scheme Series 800’s Principal Asian Equity Fund was second with a return of 14.08%, and BCOM Joyful Retirement MPF Scheme’s BCOM Asian Dynamic Equity (CF) Fund was third with 14.05%.

“After March last year, I think the reflation trend in the US has turned the market sentiment 180 degrees,” Alan Wang, Hong Kong-based managing director and head of Greater China equities at Principal Global Investors, tells Asia Asset Management.

“The global inflation and the high growths triggered by the fiscal measures in China, and the commodity rallies in all of the Asian markets have driven up the market,” he adds.

According to Mr. Wang, the Asian fund market was up 9.3% between January and February 2017, and 13% in March.

“Our (Asian fund) portfolio continues to outperform by roughly 1%, which is a pretty solid number, given our annual target is about 2% to 4%; it is on track (to meet the annual target),” he claims.

Mr. Wang says the outperformance of the group’s Asian equity fund was mainly driven by its positions in the information technology (IT), financials, and materials sectors.

The firm continues to like the IT sector, and has increased its position in the financials sector, which it believes will support the fund’s performance in a reflation environment.

However, the firm is now underweight the Indian healthcare sector, a turnaround from last year’s overweight position.

Mr. Wang says the Indian healthcare sector has been under pressure from the US Food and Drug Administration, which has increased inspections on Indian drug manufacturers.

Hong Kong-based BCT Group has been adding positions in the financials sector for both its BCT (Pro) Asian Equity Fund and BCT (Industry) Asian Equity Fund.

“Expectations of higher interest rates can underpin a more favourable outlook for the banks, especially in Hong Kong and Singapore,” says Lau Ka Shi, managing director and chief executive officer at BCT Group.

According to Ms. Lau, both funds surged by 13.72% between January 1 - March 31, 2017 outperforming the benchmark, and in line with the market median, thanks to an overweight position on Korea, and good stock selections in Korea and Taiwan.

“Global economic recovery, the optimism on [US President Donald] Trump’s pro-growth economic policies and the rebound in Asian currencies will have impact on [future] performance,” she adds

Manulife (International) Limited (Manulife)’s 27 funds also delivered positive returns year to date as of March 31, 2017, with 13 funds delivering a return of more than 6%, says Luzia Hung, Hong Kong-based senior vice president and head of employee benefits at Manulife.

More than half of Manulife’s funds are above their respective medians for one, three, five and ten-year performance.

Manulife has designed an incentive programme offering management fee discounts to members. “Most importantly, members should review their MPF investments regularly to ensure that they are in line with their investment objectives and risk appetite,” says Ms. Hung.

Other than good performance and low fees, MPF Ratings’ Chairman Francis Chung believes it is also crucial for MPF schemes to demonstrate true value for money in all aspects of a scheme’s offering, namely services to members, employers, and willingness to constantly improve a member’s MPF experience.

“Servicing efficiency, use of technology, proactive communication, and strong governance standards are all considerations beyond performance and fees,” says Mr. Chung.

“The common misconception is that MPFs are all about good performance and low fees,” but “members should be willing to pay as high a fee as possible if they believe they are receiving true value for money,” he adds.