BlackRock to pioneer Hong Kong’s first MPF DIS index funds

15 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA By David Macfarlane

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) has given the green light to BlackRock for two of its index funds as Index Tracking Collective Investment Schemes (ITCIS) – namely the BlackRock World Equity Index Fund and the BlackRock World Government Bond Index Fund. Both funds are the first to be approved for the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) scheme’s Default Investment Strategy (DIS), which is due to launch in April next year.

Kevin Hardy, head of ETF and index investments, global investments in Asia Pacific at BlackRock – which has been providing investments for the MPF for 14 years through a broad range of active and index funds – comments: “As a global retirement expert, BlackRock is pleased to be the first provider offering DIS index funds for MPF participants in Hong Kong. The World Equity Index Fund and the World Government Bond Index Fund provide MPF investors with diversification and cost efficiency to grow their retirement portfolios in the long run. These funds allow MPF investors to keep more of what they earn through their investments.”

The two indexes that have been chosen as the benchmarks for the DIS will track the FTSE MPF All-World Equity Index and the Citi MPF World Government Bond Index – both funds are domiciled in Hong Kong, under the umbrella unit trust – BlackRock Premier Funds.

“We are excited to deepen our participation and offering in the MPF scheme, which forms a fundamental part of retirement planning for the Hong Kong population. In a persistently low-return and high-volatility environment, these two DIS index funds provide a low cost and ready-made solution for members to invest for retirement,” notes Julia Lee, head of Hong Kong retail business at BlackRock. As of September 30 this year, BlackRock’s AUM was US$5.1 trillion.

New initiative

According to the MPFA, each MPF scheme has to offer a DIS starting from April 1, 2017. Each DIS has three features: globally diversified investment, automatic reduction of investment risk as scheme members approach retirement age, and fee caps.

Philip Tsai, a non-executive director of the MPFA, told Asia Asset Management on November 25 that the DIS is proposed to provide ready-made yet low-fee investment solutions with two fee-capped mixed assets constituent funds. The Core Accumulation Fund and the Age 65-Plus Fund are capped at not higher than 0.75% and 0.2% of their net asset value respectively, compared with the current average fund expense ratio of MPF mixed assets funds at 1.72%.

“DIS can act as a benchmark for the industry on fee caps, and create more healthy competition and provide more choices in the market while lowering the fees,” explained Mr. Tsai, adding that time is still needed to drive down the current fees.

Since the passage of the DIS-related legislation in May this year, about 40 funds have lowered their management fees by as much as 55%, added Cheng Yan Chee, chief corporate affairs officer and executive director of the MPFA.