Japan’s MS&AD to acquire 15% stake in UK’s ReAssure

09 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Japan, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (MS&AD) is acquiring a 15% stake in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Limited (ReAssure) for £800 million (US$1.05 billion), a move that will allow the Japanese insurer to access the overseas closed book life insurance market.

The deal underscores a growing move by Japanese insurers to gain a foothold in foreign markets as their domestic business faces the challenges of an ageing population.

MS&AD will acquire the stake in ReAssure in two stages. In a statement, the company says it has reached an agreement with the UK firm’s parent, Switzerland reinsurer Swiss Re, to initially acquire a 5% stake for £175 million in cash.

This is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

Within three years of the closing of this stage of the deal, MS&AD will raise its stake in ReAssure to 15%, for a total cost of £800 million, including the initial outlay.

“We consider it an attractive opportunity to participate in the consolidation dynamics of the UK closed book market by tying up with Swiss Re and its subsidiary ReAssure, a prominent expert in this business,” MS&AD says in the October 6 statement.

Closed book refers to policies that are no longer sold but remain on the books of a life insurance carrier as premium-paying policies.

In the closed book life business, life insurers obtain new policies through other insurance companies’ portfolios instead of direct underwriting.

MS&AD says it expects the closed book life business in the UK to grow because more local life insurers are selling “in-force policies to dedicated run-off specialists” due to regulatory changes, including the introduction of Solvency II. This is a European Union directive that stipulates the amount of capital held by European insurance companies to lower the risk of insolvency.

MS&AD’s move into the UK insurance market comes in the wake of its acquisition of a 6.3% stake in Australia’s annuity operator Challenger Limited for US$397.56 million in August.

According to a JP Morgan report in June, Japanese insurers are among the fast-growing sectors in outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&As) because their domestic businesses are heavily affected by an ageing population.

Overall, the volume of Japanese corporations’ outbound M&A grew 51% year-on-year to US$101 billion in 2016, the report says.

MS&AD had 21.23 trillion yen (US$188.1billion) in total assets as at December 2016.