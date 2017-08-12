China inclusion in MSCI predicted to boost portfolio allocations

22 June 2017

The inclusion of China’s A-shares in the MSCI’s emerging market benchmark index is expected to enhance the country’s role in global investors’ portfolio allocations to emerging markets, fund managers say.

US-based index provider MSCI Inc announced on June 20 that it would include China A-shares in its MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI ACWI Index next year.

MSCI will add 222 China A large cap stocks, representing a weighting of approximately 0.73% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, at a 5% partial inclusion factor.

Greg Kuhnert, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, estimates that this will bring an inflow of only US$1.5 billion initially, but he believes the stage has been set for greater inclusion in future.

Mr. Kuhnert expects that in the long term, China will play an “outsized” role in regional and emerging portfolios, and may even become a unique asset class of its own.

Victoria Mio, co-head of Asia Pacific equities at Robeco, estimates that full inclusion will take five-to-ten years, depending on the progress of China’s capital market liberalisation.

“But this initial step will stimulate the reform and liberalisation of China’s capital market and improve the market regulation. If reform progress is faster than currently anticipated, we are likely to see (a) significant increase of (the) inclusion factor in three-to-five years, similar to the case of the Korea market,” she says.

Ronald Chan, chief investment officer, equities, Asia (ex-Japan) at Manulife Asset Management, says that in the short term, the A-share market may garner moderate capital inflows as funds that track the relevant index align their weightings.

In the medium and long term, the weighting of A-shares in such an international index will be increased as the industries covered by A-shares are more diverse, Mr. Chan adds.

According to John Sin, head of asset servicing, Greater China, at BNY Mellon, China’s inclusion in the MSCI’s Emerging Market Index symbolises the continuation of China's rise and increased relevance within global portfolios.

While the short and longer-term impact will have to be monitored, investors will be aware that China’s weighting and influence will continue to increase, he says.

MSCI says its decision has broad support from international institutional investors, primarily from improved accessibility of the A-share market as a result of the Stock Connect Programme, and the loosening of pre-approval requirements by local Chinese stock exchanges.

The Chinese government launched the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect in 2014 and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect last year. The cross-border programme allows investors in Hong Kong to trade Chinese onshore equities, and Mainland investors to access the Hong Kong stock market.

Remy Briand, MSCI managing director and chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee, says in a statement that the expansion of the Stock Connect has been a “game changer” for the opening of the A-share market.

“International investors have embraced the improving accessibility of the China A-share market over the last few years, and now all conditions are set for MSCI to proceed with the first step of the inclusion,” he says.

The inclusion will be carried out in two steps. The first will coincide with the index review in May 2018, and the second in August 2018.