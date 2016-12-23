MUFG bolsters EMEA business development team

14 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Middle East, Europe, Ireland, Africa By Asia Asset Management

The global asset-servicing arm of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, MUFG Investor Services (MUFG), has appointed Damian McAree as executive director, business development, EMEA.

Reporting to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director, regional head of business development, Mr. McAree will play a key role in driving new client engagement for the firm’s asset-servicing solutions across the EMEA region. These solutions include fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, depository, trustee, financing, FX and wider banking services.

Mr. Russell-Jones comments: “Damian’s appointment is a key hire in our strategy to grow organically and continue providing best in-class asset-servicing solutions for clients. Damian has a wealth of experience in developing strategic client relationships and his expertise and understanding of the EMEA market underpin our growth plans over the coming years.”

With more than 18 years’ experience in the investment services industry, Mr. McAree joins MUFG from Capita Asset Services where he spent six years as head of business development for its Irish and offshore fund service offering. Prior to this, he was vice president of European sales at PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY Mellon. He has also held senior investment services roles with HSBC Securities Services and PFPC International Ltd.

“This is an exciting time in MUFG Investor Services’ development and I look forward to helping MUFG Investor Services achieve its growth plans. There is such an array of services that managers need in today’s world and MUFG is ideally positioned to support clients throughout the investment lifecycle,” notes Mr. McAree.

MUFG currently provides administration services for over 2,400 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over US$422 billion in assets under administration.