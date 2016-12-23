Macquarie Capital partners with Chinese property developer to launch real estate investment platform

17 November 2016 By Natalie Leung

Corporate advisory firm Macquarie Capital is partnering with China Jinmao Holdings Ltd to establish a real estate investment platform – JM Capital Ltd – a move that will immediately increase the Australian company’s foothold in China. The platform aims to invest both domestic and international capital across various global real estate opportunities, including residential and commercial properties.

The Mainland property developer and operator’s expertise and resources in the domestic real estate market, combined with Macquarie Capital’s global capital market experience, is expected to create an internationalised real estate platform in China.

This is in line with Chinese investors’ current desire to seek overseas opportunities due to the overheating of the local property market, which has prompted the Beijing government to introduce measures to temper the residential property market, including raising the down payment requirements for second homes and restricting the purchase of second and third homes.

The set up of the real estate investment platform can be considered as a strategic move on the part of China, as direct real estate transactions in the country saw a year-on-year increase of 28% in the third quarter of 2016; overtaking Australia as the second most active Asia-Pacific market, according to the Asian Pacific Capital Trends report published this month.

This is against the backdrop of a 15% year-on-year fall in global commercial real estate investment in the third quarter of 2016 and an 11% drop in total global volumes for the first nine months versus the same period last year, according to the report.

Macquarie Capital has raised in excess of US$57 billion in equity for a large number of real estate ventures and made several principal investments in China, including the establishment of a joint venture with state-owned investment company China Everbright to invest in infrastructure projects in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

This latest partnership is believed to be an important step for China Jinmao Holdings Ltd, which is owned by state-owned enterprise Sinochem Group, to explore international opportunities and grow beyond China in residential and commercial development, leasing, hotel investments and retail operations.