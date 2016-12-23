Low yields boost risk appetites of global insurers

30 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Japan, USA, Europe By Hui Ching-hoo

Sluggish insurance asset outsourcing over the past few years notwithstanding, the persistent low-yield environment has led to significant asset rebalancing and boosted risk appetites for global insurers, according to Macquarie Investment Management (MIM).



Christopher J. Hanlon, senior vice president of insurance strategy and asset liability management at Macquarie Investment Management, tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview that the low interest-rate, and rate-orientated, environment have exerted opposing pressures on the tactical asset allocations of insurance companies worldwide. “Currently, the former seems to have prevailed as insurers are pretty consistently expanding investment appetites and taking on more risks,” Mr. Hanlon opines.



According to a report by MIM entitled Insurance Asset Management: Global Insurance Trends, the number of new mandates in 2015 for global insurance investment outsourcings has tapered to 308, compared to 397 new mandates in 2014, while the valuation of the mandates dropped to US$37 billion from $64 billion.



In terms of investment trends, the report highlights that the US insurance asset-allocation space was more interest-rate risk-orientated and risk-management-focussed during the start of the low-rate environment in 2012, whereas today, it tends to reconfigure alternative assets with tightening asset liability matching (ALM) durations, and looks for diversification.



As for the Asia-Pacific region and Japan markets that account for 5% of the insurance outsourcing, the report states that the markets saw a considerable decline in new mandates in 2015, although its long-term growth rate was higher than other regions. Additionally, its outsourcing was fixed-income dominated, followed by alternative investments and equity mandates.



“Overall, we’ve seen huge demands for equities products from European insurers, even though many of them are subject to the Solvency II directive,” says Mr. Hanlon.



He adds: “Also, they’re generally reducing their positions in cash and government securities. Likewise, an increasing number of Asian insurers are looking at specialised fixed incomes such as high-yield credits and corporate bonds, while moving away from broad mandates such as the Barclays Aggregate [Index].”



Mr. Hanlon goes on to say that insurance companies are looking for yields to cover the risks that they are not compensated for, such as currency risk and interest-rate risk.



“We’ve seen that more insurers are using capital savings to invest in corporate bonds and other alternative assets. Despite US insurers maintaining their risk appetites, they’re looking to add more income and yield potentials, for example, via private placements debts,” he explains.



He adds that insurers would have to put more emphasis on risk management. “I would say risk management is as important as the ‘brake of a car’, which gives insurers the confidence to go fast.”



Despite insourcing being viewed as a gradual trend among institutional investors, Mr. Hanlon believes that insurers would remain highly dependent on external managers, especially for the asset classes in which they do not have internal expertise or are looking for additional performance.