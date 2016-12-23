Malaysian special economic zone to hone in on niche areas

04 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Malaysia, USA By Asia Asset Management

Malaysian special economic zone Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) – based on the island of Labuan off the Northwest Borneo coast – announced that it intends to reposition its focus on niche areas with high potential growth such as leasing, captives, commodity trading and wealth management during a masterclass in Hong Kong on November 3.

Speaking at the event, Labuan IBFC CEO Danial Mah Abdullah said that the mid-shore centre would embark on a new journey to “further refine the mid-shore concept by moving away from broad-based financial services” in addition to playing a complementary role to the advisers and service providers in Hong Kong.

“The demand for our leasing business has grown steadily, with the total number of leasing companies increasing to 386 and the total assets leased amounting to US$52.5 billion in September 2016. This signifies the continued need for large and heavy equipment particularly aircrafts. Many big leasing names are established in Labuan including China Aircraft Leasing Company Limited and GE Capital,” Mr. Danial revealed, adding that work is underway to further improve the operating framework for the establishment of captives in the mid-shore centre where “immense opportunities” are present especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

He also said the special economic zone is seeing good growth in the wealth management sector through the increase in the number of foundations.

Last week, the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), its regulator, announced that it would undertake three key policy initiatives next year. The initiatives will include a review of the jurisdiction’s legal framework to better reflect regulatory and supervisory policy intentions, as well as to ensure the legal requirements remain relevant and current; deployment of more efficient technology-based systems for regulatory reporting; and the implementation of the Inter-Governmental Agreement of Model 1B that will facilitate compliance by Labuan financial institutions to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and allow greater exchange of information with the US.

The masterclass in Hong Kong was attended by leading local and international businesses, and primarily focussed on Labuan IBFC solutions and services, especially in the areas of leasing and trusts. It featured presentations from prominent industry players who work closely with Labuan IBFC to find the most effective solutions for their clients.

Labuan IBFC is home to more than 13,000 companies, 54 banks and over 200 licensed insurance-related entities. In 2015, it achieved significant growth fuelled by robust business policies and continued intermediation, with a 7.2% increase in new company registrations compared to the previous year. Over 70% of companies registered in the Malaysian special economic zone originate from Asia.