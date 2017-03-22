Malaysia PM sees threat to ringgit from US rate hikes

22 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak blames US rate hikes and foreign selling of Malaysian bonds for the slide in the country’s currency, the ringgit.

Online news portal Free Malaysia Today quoted Mr. Najib as telling Parliament on Monday (March 20) that “a total of 34% of the bond-holding market is held by non-residents.”

Mr. Najib, who is also Malaysia’s finance minister, says portfolio rebalancing by investors, driven by the anticipation of US rate hikes, has led to the depreciation of the ringgit. He says uncertainty about oil prices also contributed to the decline. Malaysia is an oil producing country.

The ringgit fell about 4.3% against the dollar in 2016, according to Reuters.

Since late 2016, the country’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), has moved to support the ringgit, asking foreign banks to stop trading the currency in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. BNM describes the offshore trading activities as “speculative and damaging.”

In December 2016, the central bank compelled exporters to retain only up to 25% of export proceeds in a foreign currency, instead of the previous 100%, in an effort to boost liquidity and encourage more domestic trade of the ringgit.

“Although it has been only two months since the announcement of these measures, there are signs showing encouraging results," Mr. Najib said in Parliament, according to Reuters.

BNM will periodically introduce new liberalisation measures to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, fulfilling the needs of market participants and enabling local business to manage their currency exposure, Mr. Najib was quoted as saying.

The country’s international reserves will continue to act as a guard against unchecked volatility in the financial market, and the central bank will continue to provide liquidity to ensure “a stable and orderly situation,” he said.

Malaysia's gross international reserves stood at US$95.0 billion as of February 28, 2017, compared to $95.6 billion a year ago.