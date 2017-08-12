Malaysian regulator develops SRI framework for funds

18 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is developing a sustainable and responsible investing (SRI) framework for investment funds, in a move to strengthen the country’s SRI market position in the region.

This, together with the launch of the SRI Sukuk, or Islamic bonds, framework in 2014, is part of Malaysia’s agenda to “facilitate the creation of an ecosystem conducive for SRI stakeholders”, the capital markets regulator says in a recent statement.

It notes that global SRI assets increased 25% to US$22.9 trillion from 2014 to 2016, and that Malaysia is the largest SRI market in the Asia ex-Japan region, with a 30% share.

According to Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin, the SC’s managing director of development and Islamic markets, the increasing awareness and demand for SRI globally “is creating significant opportunities for further growth of Islamic finance” because of the common “principles and values underlying both segments”.

“SC continues to facilitate development of products and services that meet the requirements of both SRI and Islamic finance to ensure the capital market serves the needs of investors and issuers,” the statement quotes him as saying at a forum organised by the SC, Malaysian stock exchange Bursa Malaysia, and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment on July 14.

Bursa Malaysia has also championed the push towards SRI, the statement adds, noting that the stock exchange launched the first environmental, social and governance (ESG) index in Asia in December 2014. The internationally benchmarked FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index currently has 43 constituents, up from 24 initially.

According to Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Tajuddin Atan, there is “a strong value proposition for companies to adopt, practice and report on sustainability in a meaningful manner”.

“By placing sustainability at the core of the market”, Bursa Malaysia provides “a win-win situation” for key players, including listed issuers and investors, Mr. Tajuddin says in the statement.

Earlier this year, the SC unveiled a five-year blueprint for wealth management and Islamic funds, outlining strategies and key initiatives to develop the country’s Islamic wealth management industry.