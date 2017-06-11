Malaysia’s EPF boosts external fund management

16 May 2017

Malaysia’s biggest pension fund had outsourced 108 billion ringgit (US$12.6 billion) worth of assets for management by external portfolio managers as at the end of 2016, up 10.4% from a year earlier.

The allocation, invested in both equity and fixed income, accounted for about 14.8% of the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) total investment assets, the EPF said in a May 12 statement.

The fund’s latest annual report shows that it had total investment assets of 731 billion ringgit as at the end of 2016.

“As we gear up towards becoming a trillion-ringgit fund, we will continue to outsource a portion of our funds as part of our diversification initiative, and to suitably leverage on the knowledge and skillsets of external fund managers that complement our own internal fund management capabilities,” EPF Chairman Samsudin Osman says in the statement.

“We will continue to increase our exposure in the markets we are investing in, especially in alternative investments and infrastructure,” he adds. “However, taking into account the prevailing market volatility and subdued growth, our expansion will be gradual and done in a prudent manner.”

EPF guarantees a minimum of 2.5% dividend annually.

Mr. Samsudin also sees the need for more quality Islamic investment assets, and to grow the EPF’s Shariah, or Islamic law, mandate.

“The competition for high quality Islamic assets is not only confined to investors in the Muslim world, given their attractiveness as an alternative ethical financing tool [they] also appeal to Western pension funds alike. The EPF needs more quality Islamic assets to invest in…” he says.

EPF expects to grow its Shariah compliant assets by at least 25 billion ringgit a year on average to meet the demand of its members. These assets accounted for about 45% of its total investment assets in 2016.

The EPF had 14.7 million members, of which 6.8 million were active contributors, as at September 2016.