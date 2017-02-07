Jonathan Hsu named new head of research at M&G Real Estate Asia

07 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

M&G Real Estate has hired Jonathan Hsu as head of research for Asia.

Jonathan Hsu

Based in Singapore, Mr. Hsu reports to Chiang Ling Ng, chief executive and chief investment officer of M&G Real Estate Asia, who says: “We are pleased that a high calibre professional with the experience of Jonathan Hsu has joined us. Jonathan’s deep expertise in driving property research will help further our investment goal of delivering great value to our clients by unlocking prospective performance of the property markets within the Asia-Pacific region and continuing to improve risk-adjusted returns for our core Asia property portfolio.”

He joins the firm from Invesco Real Estate Hong Kong where he was associate director, responsible for conducting market studies and presenting market views, forecasts, and key fund strategies to investors.

Mr. Hsu will drive the provision of research focussing on real estate markets in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as help inform the firm’s investment management team on strategic and tactical decisions across Asia-Pacific markets for M&G-managed property portfolios, including Asia property strategy. He will also assist investment managers with global mandates by working closely with the company’s wider research team based in London.

With over ten years of Asia-Pacific real estate market experience, Mr. Hsu held various senior positions at CBRE Ltd, Barclays and UBS in Hong Kong before his stint at Invesco Real Estate Hong Kong.

M&G Real Estate Asia in Singapore is a subsidiary of London-based M&G Real Estate. As at September 30, 2016, the Singapore office had US$4 billion in AUM.