Manulife launches three new funds in the Philippines

21 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Philippines, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Manulife Asset Management and Trust Corp (Manulife AM and Trust Corp) has launched two new bond funds and an equity fund for retail investors, three months after securing a licence to operate a trust business in the Philippines.

The three actively-managed unit investment trust funds (UITFs) – Manulife Stable Income Fund, Manulife Income Builder Fund and Manulife Equity Wealth Fund – are designed to provide diversified investment exposure based on different risk and return objectives of investors, the company says in a statement.

UITFs are a pool of investments funded by various investors.

“As we continue to expand in Southeast Asia, we are excited with the launch of the three new funds shortly following the establishment of Manulife AM and Trust Corp in the Philippines in June this year,” Michael Dommermuth, Manulife Asset Management’s head of wealth and asset management, Asia, says in the September 20 statement.

“With the launch of the company and the UITF products, we are poised to ride the robust growth momentum in the Philippines' fund industry.”

The Manulife Stable Income Fund is a bond fund that aims to preserve capital and generate income by investing in fixed income securities with a remaining term to maturity of up to three years.

The Manulife Income Builder Fund is a bond fund that seeks to achieve stable and long-term growth by investing in government securities, high quality corporate debt securities, and other fixed income instruments.

The Manulife Equity Wealth Fund looks to attain long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange, fixed income securities, and other liquid fixed income instruments.

Aira Gaspar, Manulife AM and Trust Corp’s president and chief executive officer, says the company is ready to deliver a strong suite of investment solutions and expertise to the Philippines market.

“While the financial markets are likely to be moved by external developments, we believe that the Philippines' strong economic growth accompanied by relatively low inflation expectations provides a favourable backdrop for the local bond and equity markets,” Ms. Gaspar says in the statement.

Manulife Asset Management, the parent of Manulife AM and Trust Corp, is the global asset management arm of Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corp. The company had AUM of about US$370 billion as at June 30.