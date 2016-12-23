Emily Chew joins Manulife AM as global head of ESG

05 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Emily Chew has joined Manulife Asset Management (Manulife AM) as global head of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) research and integration. She joins the firm from MSCI Inc (MSCI), where she was head of ESG research for Asia-Pacific.

Emily Chew

“In this new role for our firm, Emily will serve as the primary lead on ESG. She will engage with companies in which we are invested to discuss ESG issues, report on conclusions to portfolio managers, and articulate our approach to ESG with clients,” remarks Peter Mennie, senior managing director and global head of investment risk and quantitative analytics at Manulife AM.

“In addition, she will be responsible for oversight of ESG research globally, setting strategic direction for Manulife Asset Management,” he adds.

Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Chew reports to Mr. Mennie. Her appointment follows Manulife AM becoming a signatory to the United Nations-sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2015, as well as hiring Frederick Isleib as ESG analyst for North America. Mr. Isleib works with portfolio management teams on ESG risk identification in portfolios, and produces thought leadership on ESG trends – he now reports in to Ms. Chew.

Before joining MSCI, Ms. Chew was a capital markets lawyer with Baker & McKenzie in Melbourne, Australia, with a focus on funds management, capital raisings, and REITs. She is a member of PRI's listed equities outreach subcommittee.

Manulife AM is the global asset management arm of Canadian global financial services group Manulife Financial Corporation. As of June 30 this year, Manulife AM had approximately US$334 billion in AUM.