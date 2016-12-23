Manulife sets up Lab of Forward Thinking in Singapore

04 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Toronto-based financial institution Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) has opened a new “Lab of Forward Thinking” (LOFT) in Singapore. The Singapore location is the third LOFT site for Manulife after Boston and Toronto.

LOFT is a global exploration and incubation capability that explores emerging technologies, new business processes and consumer needs to deliver innovative solutions. The Singapore team will look to discover, incubate and accelerate new technologies, products, services and processes in order to build Manulife’s competitive advantages within the financial services industry. It also provides a platform for the firm’s employees to collaborate and devise new technological solutions for the company’s wealth, asset management, and insurance customers.

“We are using emerging technologies and platforms such as blockchain and artificial intelligence to build competitive advantages,” said Greg Framke, executive vice president and chief information officer at Manulife. “Now that our Singapore LOFT has launched, our global innovation system can continue to explore new markets and build solutions that will benefit our customers around the world.”

Roy Gori, president and chief executive officer, Manulife Asia, adds: “Our goal is to become the most customer-centric organisation in our industry. Through the LOFT, we encourage experimentation, incubation and collaboration to find the answers we need to best serve our customers.”

He continues: “Consumers in Asia are looking for tools and services to make their lives easier. There are tremendous rewards on offer for those businesses that take up the challenge. That’s why we chose to build a LOFT in Asia and Singapore, with its thriving start-up culture, is the perfect home for that investment.”

Over the last six months, LOFT has announced collaborations with ConsenSys and BlockApps to apply blockchain technologies to enhance the on-boarding of new wealth management clients. The initiative has also announced partnerships with Nervana Systems and Indico Data Solutions to develop artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies that enhance investment research.

As at the end of June this year, Manulife had US$718 billion in assets under management and administration.