Michael Reed named as CEO of Manulife AM Thailand

25 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Manulife Asset Management (Manulife AM) has appointed Michael Reed as chief executive officer (CEO), Manulife Asset Management Thailand, effective January 17.

Michael Reed

He brings to the role more than 20 years of industry experience and a deep knowledge of the region’s asset management landscape. Most recently, Mr. Reed was country head of FIL Asset Management (Korea) Limited, and before that, he held senior management positions with leading international financial services firms in markets including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.

In his new position his primary responsibilities are the development and implementation of the company’s growth strategy, marrying Manulife AM’s on-the-ground local expertise and capabilities with its regional and global capabilities to deliver solutions for its consumers and partners in Thailand.

Based in Thailand, he will report to Gianni Fiacco, chief operating officer of wealth and asset management, Asia for Manulife AM and to Michael Parker, president and general manager, Manulife Insurance Thailand.

“We are extremely pleased to have someone with the depth of multi-market experience Michael has, joining Manulife and spearheading our growth in this very important market. We are confident that his experience in the asset management industry across Asia will help us build holistic and enduring relationships with our clients,” remarks Mr. Fiacco.

Manulife AM is the global asset management arm of insurance giant Manulife. As of September 30, 2016, Manulife AM had approximately US$343 billion in AUM.