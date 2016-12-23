Manulife acquires Standard Chartered’s MPF business

18 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific By Natalie Leung

Manulife (International) Ltd (Manulife) has completed its acquisition of Standard Chartered’s (StanChart) Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) business, further bolstering its position as the second largest MPF provider in Hong Kong.

The 15-year exclusive MPF distribution partnership, which was announced last year, kicked off this month, allowing Manulife to distribute its products to StanChart’s retail and corporate customers.

“Standard Chartered has 1.2 million retail clients, thousands of corporate clients and 90 branches in Hong Kong,” says May Tan, chief executive officer at StanChart. “We do have a distribution network that Manulife can leverage on.”

The acquisition raises Manulife’s MPF market share in terms of assets to 21.7%, up from 19.3% as of September 30 this year, according to the Gadbury MPF Market Shares Report. In comparison, HSBC, Hong Kong’s current market leader, has a 29.2% market share, including a 7% market share from Hang Seng Bank.

Guy Mills, chief executive officer at Manulife, says the MPF market will see further consolidation and a natural reduction in costs, in line with achieving economies of scale.

As of November, StanChart’s clients were able to access 27 more fund options from Manulife in addition to the existing 25 funds under the bank’s current MPF schemes. Product consolidation is due to commence within the next 12 months following regulatory approval, says senior vice president and head of employee benefits at Manulife, Luzia Hung.