Maybank Asset Management Group CEO departs

13 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management can confirm that Nor Azamin Salleh, is no longer serving as group CEO for Maybank Asset Management (Maybank AM) in Malaysia. According to sources, the company has yet to name a successor for Mr. Nor Azamin, who left Maybank AM in January this year.

He had also served as member of the board of directors for Maybank AM Group, which spans across three key ASEAN markets of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia and has an AUM of 23.2 billion ringgit (US$5.2 billion).

Mr. Nor Azamin’s relationship with Maybank began in 2013, where he was appointed as a non-independent non-executive director of Maybank Private Equity. Prior to that, he was the executive director and CEO of AIIMAN (Asian Islamic Investment Management), a subsidiary of DBS Asset Management, and has also been credited for accelerating the growth of Islamic investment management in Malaysia.

He has over 20 years of experience in finance, operations, sales and marketing and management, and is a Certified Financial Planner. Mr. Nor Azamin holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Australian National University and MBA from the Open University Business School in the UK, and is also a Chartered Accountant and CPA (Australia).