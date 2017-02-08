Maya Kiyokawa joins MIM as director in its Tokyo institutional client group

08 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, USA By Asia Asset Management

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional investment management business of US-based insurance behemoth MetLife Inc, has hired Maya Kiyokawa as a director in its institutional client group.

Based in Tokyo, she will lead new business development in Japan and will be expected to build partnerships with retirement funds, insurance companies, government funds and trust banks to raise MetLife’s profile and visibility in the country.

“Maya is an excellent addition to the team at MIM in Asia,” comments Joseph Pollaro, chief operating officer of MIM. “Her international relationship management background, which includes more than16 years of direct experience and more than 25 years of valuable professional experience, will be an asset to MetLife as we grow MIM’s institutional asset management business in Asia, a vital and growing market for us.”

Ms. Kiyokawa served as director of the alternative product sales department in Japan for Teneo Partners before committing to MIM. Before that, she served as a senior consultant at Osborne Inc. Ms. Kiyokawa has also held senior roles at Deutsche Asset Management (Japan) Ltd and Fidelity Investments Japan Ltd in senior client services roles.



In her new role at MIM, Ms. Kiyokawa's experience will be leveraged to build relationships in private debt and equity markets for real estate, infrastructure and corporate private placement bonds.

As of September 30 last year, MetLife had $558.9 billion in combined managed assets.