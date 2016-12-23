MetLife hires Lee Wood as Hong Kong CEO

08 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, USA, Indonesia By Asia Asset Management

MetLife Inc (MetLife), the holding corporation for US-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, has hired seasoned insurance professional Lee Wood as CEO for its Hong Kong business.

Lee Wood

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Wood – who will be responsible for building on the success of MetLife’s Hong Kong operations and maximising the firm’s business opportunities – will report to Damien Green, regional executive of MetLife Asia, who comments: “Hong Kong is an important market in Asia for MetLife and we are excited to have Lee join us. His breadth of industry experience will serve to accelerate our business aspirations in Hong Kong.”

With over 15 years of broad industry experience, Mr. Wood joins the firm from Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd (ATLIC), where he was most recently senior vice president with responsibilities for marketing, product development, and the direct marketing channel. Before that, he spent five years at HSBC Life (International) Ltd in Taiwan as managing director and successfully led their bancassurance manufacturing start-up operation before it was subsequently acquired by ATLIC.

Mr. Wood has also held several senior marketing and general manager roles at leading insurance companies throughout Asia including ING Antai Life Insurance Company Ltd in Taiwan, PT AIG Insurance Indonesia and AXA Life Insurance Company Ltd in Japan.

Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management serving approximately 100 million customers across almost 50 countries.