Milliman evaluates retirement spending of Australian pensioners

29 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Global actuarial and consulting firm Milliman has provided Australia’s superannuation industry with a better picture of how much retirees need to save for a comfortable retirement.

Wade Matterson, a principal and senior consultant at the firm’s Sydney office, says a Milliman study found that Australians aged 65 to 69 spend an average of about A$31,068 (US$24,692) from their combined retirement savings, including superannuation and non-superannuation savings and government benefits, each year.

Milliman’s quarterly Retirement Expectation and Spending Profiles shows that the superannuation members need to have a superannuation balance of approximately A$130,000 invested in a balanced fund before retirement in order to fund such spending on a sustainable basis “with 75% certainty”, Mr. Matterson says in the report released in May.

This also includes contributions from the Age Pension, a taxpayer-funded source of retirement income, which provides a maximum of A$20,745 a year, he adds.

Milliman analysed the spending data of over 300,000 retirees to arrive at the estimates.

“This isn’t to say that A$130,000 should be a goal – it shows that even small differences in savings can have a hugely positive impact on members’ actual retirement lifestyles. This is the basis for true engagement,” Mr. Matterson points out.

He says the superannuation industry isn’t quite sure what a comfortable retirement even is as it “desperately works to help members achieve that elusive goal”.

He warns that superannuation members are likely to lose trust in the industry when they read conflicting articles containing numbers about how much they need to save.

For example, he notes that some articles suggest a couple would need about A$640,000 in superannuation savings to have a comfortable retirement. Others say a couple that saves at least A$1 million in superannuation will only generate about two-thirds of their pre-retirement income. Still others say a couple needs A$2 million in superannuation savings at retirement.

Such figures are in stark contrast to the actual numbers. In 2013-14, the median balance at retirement for those aged 60 to 64 years was just A$100,000 for men, and A$28,000 for women, according to Mr. Matterson.

“Whatever estimate is chosen for a comfortable retirement, it’s completely out of touch for at least half the population. We owe them more,” he writes.

Such wide-ranging estimates “also leaves much to be desired for wealthier Australians”, for whom superannuation is only a small component of net household wealth. The rich tend to hold more assets outside of superannuation.

According to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, superannuation assets in aggregate were A$2.3 trillion at the end of the March 2017, up from A$2.19 trillion in December 2016.