Mirae Asset HK promotes David Quah to head up ETF business

02 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By David Macfarlane

Having joined Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) (Mirae Asset HK) in April as its exchange-traded fund (ETF) team product specialist, David Quah has now been promoted to the position of head of ETF at the firm, based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Mirae, Mr. Quah had spent the best part of two decades at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), most recently as its vice president of product development and marketing, cash trading and global markets division. He parted ways with the bourse in February this year.

In his new position, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Wanyoun Cho, Mr. Quah will lead the Hong Kong ETF team as well as spearhead its marketing and business development strategies for passive investment solutions for Asia.

“David is an ETF industry veteran, his promotion is instrumental to steer our product distribution strategies and further strengthen our ETF product offering in Hong Kong,” comments Jung Ho Rhee, president and chief executive officer of Mirae Asset HK.

Taeyong Lee, president and global head of ETF business of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, adds: “Mirae Asset’s global ETF business continues to grow, and is managing US$11.8 billion of assets across six countries [as of end September 2016]. The Hong Kong ETF team plays a key role in our global ETF strategy and I am very pleased to work with David as the team’s new head. David’s experience and relationships throughout Asian ETF markets is extensive and invaluable. Under his leadership, Mirae Asset’s Hong Kong ETF business will continue to bring innovative investment solutions to Hong Kong and Asian investors.”

Stock Connect

Separately, speaking as a panellist at the 3rd Taiwan ETF forum in Taipei on October 27 hosted by Asia Asset Management and ETFI Asia, Mr. Quah reacted to the news that reforms to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme would include ETFs in the second-half of 2017 by saying: “This market-opening measure will provide a tremendous boost to ETF issuers in Hong Kong.”

He added that the introduction of ETFs onto the Stock Connect platform is expected to boost market liquidity and encourage an influx of investors from the Mainland.

Commenting on Mirae Asset HK’s launch of four leveraged and inverse (L&I) products on the HKEx last month, Mr. Quah noted that the industry would also be boosted by expansions in the market for L&I ETFs once the restrictions on the underlying Hang Seng Index are lifted. He added that Mirae Asset HK would be one of the firms looking to issue L&I ETFs based on the Hang Seng Index, a concession that is expected to be introduced in the first-half of 2017.