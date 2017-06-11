Mirae Asset incorporates ESG factors in its ETFs

17 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, USA, Canada By Hui Ching-hoo

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset) views exchange traded funds (ETFs) as one of the building blocks of its businesses alongside managed funds and alternative investments.

The company, which is one of the largest Asian independent ETF managers, is looking to optimise its product strategies by integrating its ETF products with new investment ideas such as environmental, social, governance (ESG) factors.

In an interview with Asia Asset Management (AAM), Taeyong Lee, president and global head of Mirae Asset’s ETF business, says the company has a diversified ETF business model.

According to him, the ETF business’s total AUM posted an average growth of 25% over the past two years. “We’ve made remarkable headways to expand our turf overseas. We currently have more than 217 ETFs listed in six markets globally,” Mr. Lee says.

Mirae Asset had US$98.6 billion in total AUM globally as at end February 2017, of which about 70% was from its mutual fund business, and 15% each from its ETF business and alternative investments, including real estate and private equities, he points out.

In 2011, Mirae Asset spearheaded its overseas expansion with the acquisitions of Canadian ETF provider Horizons ETF Management (Canada), and Australian ETF manager BetaShares.

Mr. Lee says the acquisitions helped the company to have a more fully-fledged spectrum of products. “With [a] geographically diversified product mix, we definitely have [a] strong competitive edge over our local and international rivals.”

The company uses a multi-brand product strategy in which the ETFs in Canada, the US, Hong Kong, and Colombia are grouped under the Horizons brand, and those in South Korea are named the “Tiger” series. ETFs available in Australia carry the BetaShares brand.

“Despite the various brand names, the ETF investments are centrally managed by our global ETF team. The team’s members in different regions constantly communicate with one another to brainstorm on new investment ideas and explore new market opportunities,” Mr. Lee says.

For example, he notes that the BetaShares Global Sustainability Leader ETF, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in December 2016, was the company’s first ESG-tracking ETF; its underlying index was designed to screen out mining stocks, among others.

In Hong Kong, the company launched two pairs of leveraged and inverse (L&I) products mirroring the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index in March.

“These are the second batch of L&I products we launched in Hong Kong. We believe L&I products will continue to gain market traction after the regulator permitted the launch of local indices tracking L&I products late last year,” David Quah, head of ETFs at Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong), tells AAM.

Looking ahead, Mr. Lee says Mirae Asset will explore opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, and utilise organic growth to increase the size of its ETF business, as a means to accommodate growing market demand for passive investments.