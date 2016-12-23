Mirae debuts four L&I ETF products in Hong Kong

12 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) (MAGI (Hong Kong)), an affiliate of Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, provided local investors with alternative hedging and investment tools by launching four leveraged and inverse (L&I) ETF products on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) yesterday (October 11).

The S&P 500 L&I products, namely the Mirae Asset Horizons S&P 500 Daily (2x) Leveraged Product and the Mirae Asset Horizons S&P 500 Daily (-1x) Inverse Product, aim to provide investments results that closely correspond to twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index and the inverse daily performance of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

The other two L&I products, namely the Mirae Asset Horizons TOPIX Daily (2x) Leveraged Product and the Mirae Asset Horizons Daily (-1x) Inverse Product, are designed to provide investment results that closely correspond to twice the daily performance of the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) and inverse daily performance of TOPIX, respectively.

David Quah, a product specialist at MAGI (Hong Kong), comments that the firm’s L&I ETFs have advantages over other leveraged and inverse tools available in Hong Kong, such as derivatives warrants and callable bull/bear contracts (CBBC), due to their ongoing charges and management fees being more transparent as a result of fee information being stated in offering documents. He also says there is no knock-out barrier when it comes to holding L&I products.

Hong Kong’s Securities & Futures Commission released guidelines in regard to the operation of L&I ETFs in February this year. Since then, Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) rolled out four L&I ETFs tracking the KOSPI and TOPIX indices in June, while CSOP Asset Management released L&I ETFs mirroring India’s NIFTY indices in July. On September 28, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) released the first L&I ETFs tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index on the HKEX.

Mr. Quah admits that the income from L&I products in Hong Kong has not been as robust as with their regional counterparts in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan due to ETF sponsors in the territory not being allowed to launch L&I products tracking local indexes. “That said, the niche products still look very attractive to retail investors from a cost-saving standpoint,” he remarks.

According to figures from HKEX, Hong Kong-listed ETFs gained 50% month-on-month in average daily turnover to HK$5.1 billion (US$657 million) in August. Additionally, ETF and L&I product market capitalisation increased for a third consecutive month and ended August at HK$323 billion.