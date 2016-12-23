Mirae debuts its Asia healthcare-linked ETF

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae) has listed its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Asian healthcare sector, the Mirae Asset Horizons S&P Asia ex Japan Healthcare ETF (MR A Health ETF), which was included in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 30, in response to growing demand for healthcare products and services in Asia.

The ETF is designed to track the S&P Pan Asia ex-JANZ Health Care 20, which comprises 34% of India-listed companies, 25% of China-listed companies, 20% of Korea-listed companies and the remainder include other countries within Asia.

David Tsoi, an ETF analyst at Mirae, explains that the India and China healthcare markets are of particular interest, as high growth of 16% and 8.8% respectively are expected in these two markets by 2019, compared to the growth projections of Asia as a whole at 6.6%.

Mr. Tsoi also adds that investment in healthcare-linked ETFs can be a defensive yet innovative investment given that the demand for healthcare services and products is relatively “less elastic”, as people are unlikely to compromise on the price of healthcare even when the market is faring poorly. He also identified the biotechnology sector as a promising sector with a high growth rate.

Julia Chan, a product specialist at Mirae, expects to see more inflows into the ETF market despite the outflows observed in most other asset classes in this volatile year.

The global inflow into the ETF market for the first ten months of this year reached US$265 billion with fixed income and equities attracting most of the ETF investment. Regionally, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan saw inflows of $7.9 billion, but leveraged and inverse (L&I) products drew more than half of the capital.

The greater appetite for L&I products, Ms. Chan says, indicates that Asian investors are willing to take greater investment risks, and this is where the market should head towards in the coming year. Mirae currently has L&I products tracking the S&P 500 and JP-TPX, which listed in October this year, in response to market demand.