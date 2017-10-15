Vietnam, Japan most vulnerable to conflict in Korean peninsula

06 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Southeast Asia By Goh Thean Eu

Moody's Investor Service (Moody’s) says a military conflict in the Korean peninsula would hurt Vietnam the most among Southeast Asian nations because its non-commodity exports to South Korea account for a large share of its economy.

“The loss of exports and supply chain disruptions caused by a conflict would weaken Vietnam’s credit profile,” the ratings agency says in a research report this week.

North Korea has stoked global tensions in recent months by launching ballistic missiles, prompting a war of words with US President Donald Trump. The United Nations Security Council last month voted to impose fresh sanctions on North Korea, limiting its oil imports and banning textile exports. In a show of defiance, North Korea responded by launching a missile over Japan for the second time in less than a month.

In its October 3 report, Moody’s estimates that every 10% decline in South Korea’s gross domestic product (GDP) will lead to a 0.7%-1% drop in Vietnam’s GDP if there is conflict on the Korean peninsula.

It notes that Vietnam's non-commodity exports to South Korea, including goods such as electrical machinery, equipment parts, apparel and clothing accessories, accounted for 6% of its GDP last year.

“With an already elevated debt burden (52.6% of GDP in 2016), the Vietnamese government may not have the space to buffer the economic shock without a material weakening of fiscal strength,” the ratings agency says.

Anushka Shah, assistant vice president and analyst with Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group, tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) there are no immediate plans to revise Vietnam’s credit rating. Moody’s currently has a B1 rating on Vietnam, with a positive outlook.

“We categorise the risk of a Korean conflict as a low probability/high impact event for Vietnam,” Ms. Shah says. “As such, our assessment of Vietnam’s credit rating already incorporates a moderate susceptibility to geopolitical risk, one source of which is tensions from the Korean peninsula.”

“Nonetheless, if the conflict were to be a protracted one, we would review its implications on Vietnam’s economic growth and/or on its public finances,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the Moody’s report says Japan is also among the most vulnerable to a military conflict in the Korean peninsula, with growth likely to “slow markedly”, jeopardising the “durable stabilisation in its government debt.”

“For Japan, the impact of a conflict may reflect an actual attack destroying production capacity. Even without direct involvement, the heightened threat of a possible attack as a conflict developed on the Korean peninsula would lower GDP growth,” the report warns.

Ms. Shah says a conflict will generally impact most trade-reliant countries because of South Korea's importance in the global supply chain.

“Disruptions to production and shipping would have a material negative impact on its trading partners and economies further up and down the supply chain from Korea,” she says.

According to Ms. Shah, countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong are insulated by their relatively strong credit profiles.

“In principle, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore would also be impacted by prolonged disruptions in financial markets, given the high level of foreign investor participation in their debt and equity markets,” she says.

“That said, we do not anticipate that a potential conflict would weigh heavily on [their] credit risk,” she adds. “These countries have relatively strong credit profiles, supported by their sizeable fiscal and external buffers that can withstand some degree of shock.”