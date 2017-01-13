Performance picks up for non-listed real estate funds in Asia

13 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Japan, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Two consecutive quarters of decline were reversed in 3Q2016 as the Asian Association for Investors in Non-listed Real Estate Vehicles Ltd (ANREV) Asia Pacific All Funds Index recorded returns of 2.58%, which were mainly due to the improved performance of value-added and opportunity funds in the region. Opportunity funds rebounded to 1.08% after a negative return of -3.21% in the second quarter of last year, while value-added funds rose to 2.38% in the third quarter from 1.21% in 2Q.

However, ANREV reports that core funds in Asia Pacific were slightly down on the previous quarter but still performing well with a return of 2.98% in 3Q, outpacing the Global Real Estate Fund Index (GREFI).

According to the GREFI, the Asia-Pacific region outperformed the US and Europe with a total return of 2.58%, compared with 1.98% for the US and 1.01% for Europe. The GREFI All Fund Index returned 1.59% over 3Q compared with 1.75% over the preceding quarter.

“Asia Pacific was the only region to see an improvement in its 3Q performance out of all the regions measured due to the strong performance of all styles of funds. Europe’s decline in performance could be attributed to the weak performance of UK funds and the US also saw a slowdown,” points out Amélie Delaunay, director of research and professional standards at ANREV.

Funds in Australia sustained their strong performance with accumulated returns of 2.94%, albeit with a drop of 43 basis points in their rate of return, due to a drop in capital growth and income return. China funds recovered from -3.64% to return 0.11% in 3Q. However, Japanese funds fell to 1.16% – their lowest quarterly returns since 4Q2013.

Additionally, while open-ended funds in the Asia-Pacific region declined marginally to deliver 2.99% in 3Q2016, the performance of closed-end funds bounced back with a return of 1.52% after dropping to -1.48% in 2Q.

Included in the ANREV Quarterly Index for 3Q are 94 funds; it covers assets with a total gross asset value (GAV) of US$95.9 billion. Three new funds were included in the index in 3Q while three others were liquidated.

The GREFI 3Q2016 covers the performance of 489 funds representing $606.9 billion of total GAV; with 49% in US funds, 31% in Europe, 16% in Asia Pacific, and the remainder in global strategy funds.