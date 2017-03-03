Korea’s NPS secures returns of 4.75% in 2016

03 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Korea, USA, Canada, Norway By Asia Asset Management

Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), the world’s third-largest pension fund, racked up an investment return of 4.75% in 2016, up from 4.57% in the previous year.

According to figures from the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare, the pension had reached approximately 558 trillion won (US$489.2 billion) in total AUM as of the end of 2016, an increase of 8.9% from 512 trillion won in 2015. The growth was mainly attributed to double-digit returns from its overseas equity and alternative investments.

NPS’ global alternatives portfolio was its best-performing segment last year with a return of 12.34%, against the previous year’s 14.9%. It has surpassed NPS’ other asset classes in terms of performance over the past few years, delivering an average return of 11.18% compared to the 5.07% in returns from other investments during the four-year period from 2012 to 2016.

The results coincided with the pension fund’s scaling up of its position in offshore alternatives to 7.5% from 6.3% of its total assets, or 41.7 trillion won, as of the end of 2016.

Additionally, the pension’s global equity investments recorded a return of 10.13% in 2016, a slight drop against the five-year average of 11.24%.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare revealed that the NPS plans to raise the proportion of its overseas assets to 35% or more by 2021. The pension has so far invested as much as 150.8 trillion won in overseas assets, or 27.1% of its total assets by the end of 2016.

The bureau added that the NPS outperformed some of its global counterparts last year, including the Japanese Government Pension Investment Fund (1.8%), Canada Pension Plan (3.7%), Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (2.7%), and the California Public Employees' Retirement System (-0.1%).