Key personnel departures continue at Korea’s NPS

15 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) is struggling to win the war against staff attrition, as two more key investment managers have tendered their resignations this month, according to news and intelligence outlet The Korean Investors.

The head of NPS’ global alternative division, Sang-Hyun Yoo and head of its global public division, Kyung-Jik Lee, are leaving the pension fund, with Mr. Lee rumoured to be joining a US-based investment company. Despite the NPS being the third-largest pension fund in the world, it lost 30 staff from its asset management team in 2016 alone, and has had 25 new resignations since the start of the year.

Since July 2016, six of the eight executives in charge of the NPS’ asset management divisions have quit – including senior executives from the investment strategy, post-investment management, global alternative and securities risk management divisions. Currently, the pension’s investment management department has 223 staff, well short of the recommended number of 260 employees permitted by the government.

Seoul-based Hank Morris, North Asia adviser at Argentarius Group, explains that the problem is entirely due to the relocation of the pension’s asset management division [from Seoul] to Jeonju, a city in the country’s southwest region. “This city is much smaller than Seoul and the NPS’ investment managers simply do not want to move there to live and work. They would not consider it a good place to send their children to school either.”

Mr. Morris goes on to say that the relocation is a political move and it would be difficult for the next Korean government to relocate the NPS back to Seoul. As a result, more managers are expected to resign from the NPS.

“Pay may be another factor to some extent. There are strict limits upon the salaries of NPS staff as it is a government entity,” he adds. “There has been some discussion in the past about setting up a government-owned corporate entity that would have the exclusive contract to manage funds on behalf of the NPS, and this corporation could pay higher salaries. However, this idea has made little progress in practical terms.”

Chief investment officer at the NPS, Myoun-Wook Kang, previously told Korea Economic Daily that he is worried about the departure of key staff with experience and expertise. To combat this, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), recently reached an agreement with the NPS, promising not to recruit former investment officials from the pension in order not to exacerbate the dilemma.