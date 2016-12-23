Korea’s enforcement department launches investigation into NPS chairman

28 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Moon Hyung-pyo, chairman of Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), has been under investigation over alleged irregularities relating to the high-profile merger of two Samsung affiliates last year, according to the Korea Herald.



The prosecution questioned Mr. Moon on November 24 as to whether he was pressured by Cheong Wa Dae, the president’s executive office, to push the NPS to exercise its voting rights in order to enable the deal.



Mr. Moon refuted the allegations, saying he had nothing to relate on the matter. He told media instead that NPS’s asset management division was in charge of the case.



The probe, initiated by an all-out investigation into President Park Geun-hye’s long-time ally Choi Soon-sil, has sparked question over the motive of the landmark deal.



President Park and Ms. Choi are under investigation for allegedly improperly pressuring major conglomerates, including the Samsung Group, to raise funds for foundations that backed President Park's policy of promoting the cultural and sports communities.



The NPS backed the US$8 billion merger in mid-2015 although the deal received strong opposition from its advisory board and some shareholders.



Before the merger, the NPS owned an 11.6% stake in Samsung Construction & Trading (Samsung C&T) and a 5% stake in Cheil Industries. Mr. Moon was Welfare Minister at the time of the merger.



Last August, he left the ministerial post to take responsibility for the mishandling of the global health epidemic, MERS, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. He then replaced Choi Kwang to chair the NPS in January this year.



The Samsung deal was widely seen as a crucial part of Samsung’s succession scenario that involved transferring power from the ailing chairman Lee Kun-hee to his only son, Lee Jae-yong.

US hedge fund Elliott Management, which held a 7.1% stake in Samsung C&T, were strongly opposed to the deal. It claimed that it would damage shareholders’ value and that the power transfer scheme should not overstep shareholders’ rights.