KIC promises to not hire former NPS investment officials

27 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF), Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), has promised not to recruit former investment officials from the National Pension Service (NPS), in a mutual agreement signed by both parties.

The move follows the NPS struggling against a continuous outflow of fund managers on the back of the pension fund’s relocation of its investment office from Seoul to Jeonju in the country. The relocation was part of a government initiative to decentralise from Seoul.

So far, the relocation prompted more than 20 fund managers to leave the pension fund’s investment division in 2016. Korea Investors reported that the KIC’s CEO, Sung-soo Eun, had called on its human resources department to set new guidelines on experienced hires in order to avoid hiring ex-NPS employees, despite the company itself seeking new hires to fill the vacancies left by its employees who left to join private companies.

Meanwhile, the country’s health and welfare minister, Chinyoub Chung, recently stated during an NPS investment management committee meeting that the ministry would come up with measures to improve the independence and transparency of the pension’s investment management capabilities and introduce training programmes to support employee retention.

The NPS posted an investment return of 4% in 2016, against the previous year’s returns of 4.57%. The retirement fund had approximately 546 trillion won (US$471 billion) in AUM as of October 2016.