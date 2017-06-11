NPS seeks investment professionals for London office

02 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, Europe By Asia Asset Management

National Pension Service (NPS), South Korea’s largest retirement fund, is recruiting investment professionals for its London office.

The government-owned fund is looking to hire three investment managers for its private equity, real estate, and infrastructure strategies, the NPS says in a May 23 statement posted on its website.

It says the recruitment is aimed at expanding the fund’s overseas asset allocation and boosting its investment capacity in Europe.

According to Chin Chin Quah, associate director of fund consultancy Cerulli Associates, the recruitment will help the NPS reduce its reliance on external managers for alternative assets.

“The recruitment was expected, as the NPS has been getting into alternative asset classes in recent years for portfolio diversification and potentially higher yields,” Ms. Quah tells Asia Asset Management.

The move coincides with the departure of 20 investment professionals from NPS’s domestic and overseas asset management team in Korea this year, including the fund’s head of global public division, Kyung-Jik Lee. Mr. Lee joined Boston-based Wellington Management in February as head of its Korean sales division. The NPS has not yet hired a replacement for Mr. Lee.

The fund has now lost more than 50 staff since last year when it relocated its investment management department 195 kilometres from Seoul to the countryside district of Jeonju.

The relocation was part of the Korean government’s plan to reduce concentration of the country’s economic activities in Seoul.

The NPS had about 570 trillion won (US$508.9 billion) in total AUM at the end of March, compared with 392 trillion won as at December 31, 2012. Its allocation in overseas alternative assets increased from 14.7 trillion won to 40.4 trillion won over this period.