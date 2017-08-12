Korean pension fund CIO resigns

19 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) chief investment officer (CIO) Myoun-Wook Kang has tendered his resignation, seven months before his term officially ends.

An NPS spokesman confirmed to Asia Asset Management (AAM) that Mr. Kang submitted his resignation citing personal reasons on July 14 and that the pension fund would officially accept his decision imminently.

According to Korean financial daily Korean Investors, the NPS has formed a committee to find Mr. Kang’s replacement. The spokesman declined to comment on this, or say when Mr. Kang would leave the pension fund.

Mr. Kang was appointed in February 2016 for a two-year term to succeed former CIO Hong Wan-Sun.

He is the first CIO of the pension fund not to complete his term, according to the Korean Investors report.

Rui Ming Tay, a senior analyst at Cerulli Associates, tells AAM that Mr. Kang’s departure will not have any direct impact on the fund’s investment or mandate outsourcing.

According to Mr. Tay, the NPS is unlikely to build an internal talent pool in the foreseeable future, and will have to rely on external managers for investing in overseas assets or alternative strategies.

The NPS has seen a considerable management shake-up and exodus of investment professionals in recent months.

Its chairman, Moon Hyung-pyo, was forced to step down after being indicted for abuse of power earlier this year in connection with a merger of two Samsung units in 2015. The NPS has not yet filled the vacancy left by Mr. Moon.

In addition, 55 investment management staff left between January 2016 and February 2017 after the fund relocated its investment department 195 kilometres away from Seoul to the countryside district of Jeonju last year.

The NPS posted a year-to-date return of 3.1% as of April compared to 4.7% for the whole of 2016.