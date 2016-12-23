NPS CEO believes fund management unit should be separate entity

12 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Moon Hyung-pyo, chief executive officer and chairman at Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), has advocated spinning off the pension’s fund management unit from its administrative body in order to enhance profitability.

According to The Korea Herald, Mr. Moon remarked that the NPS should separate its fund management unit, but stated that he opposed it being placed under the control of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance during a parliamentary audit on October 10.

“Even if the fund management unit leaves the NPS, it should remain under the Ministry of Health and Welfare – because the fund, which is Korean people’s assets for their post-retirement life – should be managed at a stable level,” Mr. Moon said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare initially introduced the idea of spinning off the NPS’s fund management unit last July, claiming that by doing so it would help boost the profits of the 541 trillion won (US$483 billion) pension fund considerably. The proposal was supported by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance. However, the suggestion was met with strong protests from opposition parties and the public at the time, who demanded the status quo was maintained in order to safeguard the fund’s stability.

Choi Kwang, former chairman of the NPS resigned from his position late last year following a dispute with the pension’s then-CIO Hong Wan-seon regarding the spin-off initiative. Dr. Choi reportedly opposed the plan while Mr. Hong was said to be a supporter of it.

Since the NPS is a Korean government entity, the salaries of its investment management staff are currently on a par with those of government officials. If the investment management unit of the NPS was to become a government-related corporate entity, then it may become possible to compensate fund management staff on a higher scale in line with their private sector counterparts.

Annual returns from the NPS have declined in recent years from 5.2% in 2014 to 4.6% in 2015. As of July this year, they had dropped further to 3.8%. The NPS’s fund management office, currently located in Seoul, is scheduled to relocate to the of NPS’s Jeonju head office, in North Jeolla Province, in February 2017.