China triggers the outsourcing of local pensions to NCSSF

26 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) has initiated the official process in regard to diverting a proportion of local pension fund assets into the A-share market as it looks to bolster investment returns for the country’s first-tier retirement pillar.

The PRC’s state-run Xinhua News Agency cites an MHRSS official as stating that the National Council of Social Security Fund (NCSSF), the supervisory body for Mainland supplementary pension Social Security Fund (SSF), signed contracts with the first batch of local governments at the end of 2016 to oversee their local pensions. The initial sum of the outsourced assets earmarked for A-share investment amounted to around 50 billion RMB (US$7.27 billion).

To undertake the mandates, the NCSSF has opened six new A-share segregated accounts, bringing its total number of A-share accounts to 316.

The government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, an autonomous region in South-Central China, was said to be among the first roster of local governments to entrust the NCSSF with overseeing its pension assets. “The Guangxi bureau had planned to transfer 30 billion RMB in 2016 and 10 billion RMB in 2017 [to the NCSSF],” a spokesperson for the body revealed.

China’s pension funds have long been criticised for their low returns; this was mainly because the funds were previously only allowed to invest in low-yield bank deposits and treasury bonds. Between 2008 and 2015, the average rate of investment returns from local Chinese pension funds was only 2.9%.

In view of the country’s growing ageing population, Beijing has sped up its pension reforms in recent years. One of the highlights was the loosening of pension investment restrictions in 2015 to allow for a maximum of 30% of the funds’ total assets to be invested in securities.

The NCSSF has been designated as the proxy to undertake the local pension investments. In late 2016, it appointed 21 domestic managers including Bosera, China AMC and China Universal to take on investments for local pensions.

With the country’s pensions reaching 3.99 trillion RMB in aggregate at the end of 2016, it is estimated that approximately 1.2 trillion RMB will be diverted into the A-share market over the next few years.

According to the NCSSF’s latest report, the SSF managed by the bureau recorded investment returns of 15.19%, or 229.4 billion RMB, in 2015. It has secured average annualised returns of 8.82% since its inception in 2000.