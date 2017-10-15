Yen Leng Ong named country head Singapore and head of Southeast Asia at Northern Trust

31 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, USA By Asia Asset Management

Yen Leng Ong has been appointed as country head Singapore and head of Southeast Asia at Northern Trust Corporation (Northern Trust).

Yen Leng Ong

Having joined Northern Trust in 2009 as a senior product manager, Ms. Ong assumed the expanded role of chief administrative officer and head of product management for Asia Pacific (APAC) in 2016, and is currently in charge of regional business and product strategy and facilitating regional growth opportunities.

In her new role – which will become effective on December 1 this year, subject to regulatory approval – she will continue to report to William Mak, head of APAC. In an August 30 company statement, Mr. Mak says: “We are delighted to appoint Yen Leng to drive the momentum of Northern Trust’s business and client footprints in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”

He continues: “As part of our APAC leadership and Singapore management teams, Yen Leng has been instrumental in growing our client base in the region. Her valuable experience in product strategy will ensure our APAC clients benefit from our asset servicing solutions designed to help them navigate challenges and increasing complexity in the market.”

Ms. Ong will lead Northern Trust’s asset servicing business activities and be responsible for driving the growth of the firm’s key business lines, including asset management and capital markets across the Southeast Asia region, in her new role.

Chicago-based Northern Trust has a network of 11 offices across the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30 this year, the company had assets under custody of US$7.4 trillion, and assets under management of $1.03 trillion, according to the statement.