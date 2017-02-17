Fund managers expect new regulatory environment to be more taxing on their time

17 February 2017 Category: News, Global, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

About 70% of respondents in a survey conducted by Northern Trust during a recent UK event expect changes in the regulatory environment to be more taxing on their time compared to previous years.

The survey polled about 100 of the fund manager’s clients, prospective clients and consultants.

The findings also revealed that about 60% of those surveyed had not considered utilising technologies such as blockchain, big data, robo advisors and cognitive computing, to aid with regulatory compliance.

“Whilst the time spent complying with new regulation remains one of the greatest challenges for fund managers, it is not surprising to find many fund managers grappling with the costs and additional infrastructure investments required to implement new technologies,” said Robert Angel, global head of regulatory solutions at Northern Trust.

“Asset servicers, through their use of innovative and cloud-based technologies and scale are however well positioned to support fund managers,” Mr. Angel added.

Accounting firm KPMG recently released a report revealing that financial institutions impacted by the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) still have much work to do in order to meet with the current compliance challenges.

The CRS is an initiative to address offshore tax evasion introduced by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Financial institutions are required to report certain information about financial accounts held by non-residents to their governments, and the participating governments have agreed to exchange the information on an automatic basis.

The survey, which polled 146 high-level tax and compliance professionals, found that 40% of financial institutions worldwide have either taken only preliminary steps towards CRS reporting, or are just beginning to focus on what needs to be done in order to comply with CRS requirements.

“While financial institutions around the world have ramped up their CRS implementation efforts, it's clear from our findings that there is still a lot of work to be done by financial institutions as well as governments," says Michael Plowgian, principal, international tax practice at KPMG.

“With many more jurisdictions implementing the CRS during 2017, meeting compliance deadlines in all jurisdictions will continue to be a major challenge,” he added.

The report also suggested that financial institutions should explore automated solutions and involve IT professionals to develop an integrated and flexible architecture to comply with the requirements for international tax planning.