Northern Trust strengthens institutional sales and client service teams

14 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, USA, United Kingdom, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Chicago-based Northern Trust has made a series of senior appointments across its institutional client service and business development teams around the globe.

Johnson Har

In Asia, Johnson Har has joined the firm as an institutional sales manager in Hong Kong. He will focus on bringing Northern Trust’s extensive capabilities and expert solutions to asset owners and asset managers across China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Mr. Har joins Northern Trust from SS&C Fund Services. He has worked for nearly a decade in business development and client relations for asset management, fund servicing and financial technology firms in the Hong Kong market.

“As our institutional client base grows across all regions, we continue to bring in talented professionals with the skills and experience our clients seek and the specific expertise to position our innovative technology in very competitive markets,” says Penelope Biggs, head of strategy, corporate and institutional services at Northern Trust.

Elsewhere, former BNY Mellon man Shaun Flavin has been named as head of Northern Trust’s North American institutional sales, responsible for asset servicing sales, including global custody and transition management to large institutional investors in North America.

Thirty-year veteran of the investment industry Andrea Perry comes in as senior client relationship manager at Northern Trust Canada for the Atlantic region, serving both institutional investors and asset management firms.

And Nigel Colgan, who previously had stints at BNY Mellon and ABN Amro Mellon, has joined Northern Trust’s institutional sales team in London in a newly created role of senior technology sales consultant, EMEA.

“These appointments will drive our momentum and proactive approach in supporting the evolving needs of clients, through advanced operating models and scalable technology designed to deliver an optimum transparency and data governance experience,” Ms. Biggs adds.

As of March 31, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$7.1 trillion, and assets under management of $1 trillion.