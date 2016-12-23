Caroline Higgins to lead Northern Trust’s global fund services business in Asia

27 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Ireland By Asia Asset Management

US-based financial services firm Northern Trust Corporation (Northern Trust) has appointed Caroline Higgins as head of its global fund services (GFS) business in Asia. She joins the firm from Brown Brother Harriman in Hong Kong where she was head of transfer agency for Asia.

Caroline Higgins

“Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for Northern Trust and we see increasing opportunity to expand our fund servicing business in Asia,” says William Mak, head of Northern Trust in Asia Pacific. “We are pleased to appoint Caroline to spearhead our focus on expanding our global fund services business here. Her experience working with global clients will be valuable as we continue to grow our capabilities and geographical reach across Asia Pacific.”

Ms. Higgins has worked in Ireland, Australia and Hong Kong during her career and has 25 years of experience working in the fund servicing industry. In her new role she will be stationed in Hong Kong and will focus on bringing Northern Trust’s range of tailored fund servicing solutions to Asia-based investment manager clients, expanding its range of region-specific products and capabilities. She will also concentrate on bringing expertise and solutions to help the company’s existing clients in distributing their products in Asia, and looking for local time zone support.

“We see an increasing demand from our clients in Asia for tailored fund servicing solutions that support their unique requirements,” remarks Peter Jordan, head of GFS, Asia Pacific at Northern Trust. “Appointing Caroline to focus on Asia and our cross-border business underlines our commitment to continuing to support our clients with fund administration solutions that meet their unique and regionally-specific requirements.”

Northern Trust GFS provides custody, fund administration and investment operations as well as outsourcing solutions to investment managers across the globe and across the spectrum of asset classes. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$6.7 trillion, and assets under management of $946 billion as of September 30 this year.