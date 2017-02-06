NZ Super realises investment returns of 13.2% in 2016

06 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

New Zealand’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF), NZ Super Fund (NZ Super), has secured a benchmark-beating investment return of 13.2% in 2016, boosting its total AUM to a fresh high of NZ$32.7 billion (US$23.8 billion) as of December 2016.

Since its inception in 2003, the fund has recorded annualised returns of 9.9%, and has been substantially ahead of its twin performance benchmarks – the NZ Treasury Bill and the “Reference Portfolio”. The NZ Treasury Bill and Reference Portfolio generated average annual returns of 4.32% and 8.47% over the same period, respectively.

The NZ Super is now worth more than double the NZ$14.88 billion the New Zealand Government had initially contributed towards it, and has become one of the country’s largest financial assets, according to a press release from the SWF. Contributions by the New Zealand government, which amounted to NZ$2.4 billion a year, had to be halted in 2009 due to the government’s budgetary constraints, and will only resume in 2020.

Adrian Orr, chief executive officer of the NZ Super, comments that the fund remains weighted towards growth assets, in keeping with its inter-generational objectives and long investment horizon. “We aim to generate the best possible returns over the long term, without taking undue risk. While we will continue to see a range of outcomes from individual investments, the fund is well-diversified and its performance to date continues to exceed expectations.”

As of the end of 2016, the NZ Super had allotted 66% of its total assets to global equities, 11% to fixed income and 5% to timber. Private equity, domestic equities, and infrastructure constituted 5%, 4%, and 3% of its portfolio respectively. The remaining 6% were allocated to other private markets, other public markets and rural farmland.

“Over the last year, global equities have continued to perform above our long-run expectations,” explains Mr. Orr. “Looking forward, we expect equity performance to return to a more normal level. When it comes to active investments, we remain highly disciplined on price and on selecting investments that are a good fit with our particular characteristics as an investor.”

He continues: “The current global economic environment continues to be challenging for investors, with attractive opportunities often chased by an abundance of capital.”

Mr. Orr claims that priorities for the SWF in 2017 include implementation of the fund’s climate change strategy and continuing the establishment of an investment hub to help shape investment opportunities in New Zealand.

The climate initiative followed on from the fund releasing a multi-climate change strategy in October 2016, which included a commitment to significantly reducing its exposure to both fossil fuel reserves and carbon emissions. Additionally, the fund set up an investment hub project last September whereby it plans to bring in the necessary capital and global capabilities to local entities in order to create more local opportunities.

NZ Super has been one of the best-performing SWFs globally over the last few years. One of the factors behind the fund’s outstanding performance is its significant position in domestic equities and farmlands. For example, Z Energy, one of the fund’s largest domestic equity holdings, rallied almost double in share price over the past five years.

The fund considers farmland investments as a risk diversifier with its low correlation to global equities. The fund currently owns 21 farms and has invested a total of NZ$260 million in the sector.