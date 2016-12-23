NZ Super Fund to implement climate change strategy

20 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation (the Guardians) have announced that the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super Fund) – a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) worth NZ$30 billion (US$21.6 billion) in AUM – is to feature climate change strategy as a main focus of its portfolio.

Adrian Orr, the fund’s CEO, comments that the strategy represents a significant and fundamental shift for the NZ Super Fund. “Climate change was a material investment issue in terms of risk for long-term investors. In the coming years, the global energy system will transition away from fossil fuels, and some assets we invest in today may become uneconomic, made obsolete or face a dwindling market,” he says.

Mr. Orr adds that reducing the fund’s exposure to these risks and to the physical impact of climate change is good for the portfolio and consistent with its mandate to maximise returns without undue risk.

“We will intensify our efforts to actively seek new investment opportunities in the areas of alternative energy, energy efficiency and transformational infrastructure,” he reveals.

To launch the initiative, the Guardians will implement a four-part strategy comprising of carbon footprint reduction, analysis, engagement and searching for new investment opportunities. This strategy will be applied across the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund manager is committed to significantly reducing the fund’s exposure to both fossil fuel reserves and carbon emissions. This will be achieved through ongoing engagement with companies, building carbon measures into the Guardians’ investment model, targeted divestment of high-risk companies and reduction of other relevant portfolio exposures.

The Guardians will also produce a report on the fund’s annual carbon footprint and incorporate climate change considerations into its investment analyses and decisions, including valuation models, risk allocation and manager selection.

Mr. Orr explains that the NZ Super Fund’s strategy is in line with institutional investors’ current global best practices, and is based on the New Zealand government’s and international policy on climate change. He says the Guardians will continue to manage the risks posed by climate change by being an active owner via means such as prioritising climate change engagements, developing their voting policy, and directing the fund’s investment managers to vote according to the instructions on climate change resolutions.

An increasing number of SWFs have begun to place more emphasis on fossil fuel divestment as part of promoting climate-change strategy. This includes the world’s largest SWF, the Norway Government Pension Fund Global, which removed 32 coal mining companies from its portfolio in 2014.

A recent study from the BlackRock Investment Institute states that it is vital for institutional investors to incorporate climate awareness into their investment analysis due to increased climate-related market risks and new regulations surrounding carbon emissions. Helga Birgden, partner and global business leader of responsible investment at Mercer, commends the Guardians’ strategy when it comes to tackling climate change through its enhanced investment model. “Climate change is an environmental, social and economic risk, expected to have its greatest impact in the long-term. But to address it, and avoid dangerous temperature increases, investors need to act now,” she points out.